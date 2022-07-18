Elks Injury Report: Ford non-participant on Monday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury report ahead of their matchup on Saturday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Blue Bombers did not practice and as a result do not have an injury report for Monday.

The Elks had a handful of players who did not practice to start the week quarterbacks Tre Ford (shoulder) and Kai Locksley (hamstring), receiver Derel Walker (hip/groin) and defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder) were among those who were out on Monday.

Edmonton defensive back, Duron Carter (ankle) was listed as full participation on Monday.