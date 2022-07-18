Elks Injury Report: Ford non-participant on Monday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury report ahead of their matchup on Saturday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Blue Bombers did not practice and as a result do not have an injury report for Monday.
The Elks had a handful of players who did not practice to start the week quarterbacks Tre Ford (shoulder) and Kai Locksley (hamstring), receiver Derel Walker (hip/groin) and defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder) were among those who were out on Monday.
Edmonton defensive back, Duron Carter (ankle) was listed as full participation on Monday.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Tobi Antigha
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Duron Carter
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|
|
|
|Jake Ceresna
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|
|
|
|Nick Coe
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|
|
|
|Tre Ford
|QB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|
|
|
|Caleb Holley
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Kai Locksley
|QB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|
|
|
|Nafees Lyon
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|
|
|
|Nyles Morgan
|LB
|Hip/Groin
|Full
|
|
|
|Jordan Reaves
|DL
|Hand
|Limited
|
|
|
|Derel Walker
|WR
|Hip/Groin
|DNP
|
|
|
|Tony Washington
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|
|
|
|Tre Watson
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|
|
|