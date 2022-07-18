Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 18, 2022

Elks Injury Report: Ford non-participant on Monday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have filed their first injury report ahead of their matchup on Saturday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Blue Bombers did not practice and as a result do not have an injury report for Monday.

The Elks had a handful of players who did not practice to start the week quarterbacks Tre Ford (shoulder) and Kai Locksley (hamstring), receiver Derel Walker (hip/groin) and defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder) were among those who were out on Monday.

Edmonton defensive back, Duron Carter (ankle) was listed as full participation on Monday.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Tobi Antigha LB Healthy Scratch Full
Duron Carter DB Ankle Full
Jake Ceresna DL Shoulder Limited
Nick Coe DL Hamstring DNP
Tre Ford QB Shoulder DNP
Caleb Holley WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Healthy Scratch Full
Kai Locksley QB Hamstring DNP
Nafees Lyon DB Shoulder DNP
Nyles Morgan LB Hip/Groin Full
Jordan Reaves DL Hand Limited
Derel Walker WR Hip/Groin DNP
Tony Washington OL Knee Full
Tre Watson LB Knee DNP

 

