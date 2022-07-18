Follow CFL

Ticats bring back National LB Jarek Richards

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National linebacker Jarek Richards, the team announced on Monday.

Richards spent training camp in Hamilton team prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, and appeared in five regular season games for Hamilton during the 2021 season. Richards recorded one tackle and recovered a fumble for the Ticats last season.

The linebacker from Montreal, Quebec was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats with the 36th pick in the fourth round of the 2021 CFL Draft after playing three seasons at Saint Mary’s University from 2017 to 2019.

