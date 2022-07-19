CFL, BASF partner to recognize Canadian farmers

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions (BASF) are partnering to shine the spotlight on the country’s farming communities, highlight the importance of Canadian agriculture, and celebrate the 25th anniversary of InVigor® hybrid canola.

“We’re proud to partner with BASF to recognize Canadian farmers and their families,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at the CFL. “At the heart of Canadian agriculture are the same values that we champion at the league – hard work, determination and service to the community. Farmlands and football fields are rooted in the same love for this country and the people who call it home.”

To help celebrate Canadian farmers, CFL fans and BASF customers can take part in the InVigor® Salute to Farmers contest. Launching this August and running throughout the 2022 regular season and the Grey Cup Playoffs, people are invited to share the stories of farmers and their families, and their incredible impacts on their local communities. One family will be invited to the 109th Grey Cup in Saskatchewan, where their tremendous efforts in support of the country will be recognized in front of a championship-level crowd at Mosaic Stadium.

“Canadian farmers are the reason for the success of InVigor® hybrid canola,” said Brent Collins, Head of Seeds & Traits, Canada. “Together we’ve grown over the past 25 years and during this anniversary milestone, we want to take a moment to say thank you and recognize all that Canadian farmers do to help build their communities and the agriculture industry in Canada.”

As part of the partnership, the iconic Grey Cup trophy will be making a special appearance at the BASF booth at Ag in Motion 2022 – Western Canada’s Outdoor Farm Expo from July 19-21 in Saskatchewan.

“Canadian farmers are the champions of the agricultural industry, not just here in Canada but across the world,” continued Collins. “Celebrating and thanking InVigor growers is incredibly important to us, and we hope that bringing our country’s most storied trophy to Ag in Motion provides our growers with a fun and unique opportunity that helps to show our appreciation of them.”