CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 7

TORONTO — If Week 6 was any indication of what’s to come in Week 7, CFL fans are in for a real treat.

Things get started on Thursday night with a doubleheader beginning in Ottawa. In the opening matchup of the week, the Montreal Alouettes visit the nation’s capital to take on the REDBLACKS after falling to the Elks last Thursday night. The REDBLACKS narrowly lost to the Ticats in Hamilton and will be hoping to bounce back this week.

In the second game of the night, the BC Lions play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Lions are fresh coming off a bye week as they hope to avoid losing two-straight games. Hamilton, on the other hand, is riding high after grabbing their first win of the season over Ottawa last weekend and will hope to keep that going in enemy territory.

Friday night will see the unbeaten Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks. Edmonton will look to carry the momentum from their comeback win last week to Commonwealth Stadium as they eye handing the Bombers their first loss of the campaign. Winnipeg, on the other hand, will try to improve their record to 7-0 with a road win.

And finally, the Touchdown Atlantic rematch gets underway on Saturday night as the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos defeated the Riders last weekend in Wolfville, Nova Scotia thanks to a game-winning pick-six from Wynton McManis. Can they make it back-to-back victories or will the Riders get their revenge?

» Thursday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Montreal at Ottawa

» Thursday, 10:00 p.m. ET: Hamilton at BC

» Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Edmonton

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Toronto at Saskatchewan

10K

Argonauts’ running back Andrew Harris (9,925) needs 75 rushing yards to reach 10,000 in his career.

He would become the first Canadian to reach the benchmark, and the 6 th player ever to do this joining: Mike Pringle | 16,425 rushing yards George Reed | 16,115 rushing yards Damon Allen | 11,920 rushing yards Johnny Bright | 10,909 rushing yards Charles Roberts | 10,285 rushing yards

Last week in Wolfville, NS, Harris (15,228) passed Milt Stegall (15,209) for fourth on the all-time yards from scrimmage list.

SIX STARTS IN

Through six career starts in the CFL, Nathan Rourke is averaging 318 passing yards per game while going 4-2 in those games.

Only Jeff Garcia (364), David Archer (323), and Dave Dickenson (311) averaged 300+ yards in their first 6 career starts.

Notable QBs and their average passing yards in their first six games: Warren Moon | 278 yards Ricky Ray | 273 yards Khari Jones | 266 yards Tom Wilkinson | 254 yards Henry Burris | 253 yards



ON PACE FOR CAREER YEARS

GREG ELLINGSON

Blue Bombers’ wide receiver Greg Ellingson leads the CFL with 34 receptions and 518 yards. He is on pace for 1,554 yards and 102 catches.

In ten games last season he notched 47 receptions for 687 yards.

His career-high came in 2017 with Ottawa when he recorded 96 catches for 1,459 yards.

Ellingson has recorded five 1.000-yard seasons in his nine seasons in the league.

NATHAN ROURKE

Lions’ second-year pivot through four games has registered 1,355 passing yards.

His torrid pace has him passing for 6,098 – which would be the third most in league history. It would pass Russ Jackson’s Canadian record of 3,641 set in 1969.

His pace of 54 touchdown passes this season would also be a CFL record.

JAMAL MORROW

Second-year Roughriders’ running back Jamal Morrow is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season. Currently he is on pace for 1,236 rushing yards.

His pace of 3,156 combined yards would be the second most by a Rider, only trailing Corey Holmes (3,455).

Morrow currently leads the CFL in rushing yards with 412.

ZACH COLLAROS

Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros leads the league with 1,536 passing yards this season. He is on pace to pass for 4,608 which would smash his previous high of 3,376 in 2015.

He’s also on pace for 27 TD passes, in 2015 he finished with 25.

KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER

Through six games this season the Mississauga, ON native is seventh in the league with 370 yards on 32 receptions.

He’s on pace for his first 1,000-yard season and would become the first Canadian to set that mark since Brad Sinopoli did so in 2018.

Schaffer-Baker also leads the league with 201 yards after the catch, on pace for 603 this season.

JOVAN SANTOS KNOX

Tiger-Cats’ linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox is on pace for 115 tackles this season.

It’s his fifth CFL season and his personal best is 82 set in 2018.

He’s also on pace to record 133 defensive plays this season.

KA’DEEM CAREY

Stampeders’ running back Ka’Deem Carey sits second in the league in rushing with 379 yards (75.8 per game).

If he continues his pace, he will record hist first 1,000-yard season with 1,364 yards.

His pace would be the best by a Stampeder running back since 2013 when Jon Cornish ran for 1,813 yards.

JAELON ACKLIN

In this third CFL season, receiver Jaelon Acklin is making his presence known with the REDBLACKS.

His 410 yards ranks him fourth in the CFL.

He’s on pace for 1,476 yards and 90 receptions. His best season came in 2019 when he recorded 708 yards with Hamilton.

