Riders’ Williams gets one game suspension; Argos’ Richardson max fine

TORONTO — The CFL has imposed player discipline in the wake of an altercation prior to last Saturday’s Touchdown Atlantic:

  • Saskatchewan Roughrider receiver D’haquille Williams received a one-game suspension after he ripped off an opponent’s helmet and threw it at him.
  • Toronto Argonaut defensive back Shaquille Richardson received the league’s maximum fine (half a game cheque) for initiating a confrontation with Williams when he crossed into Saskatchewan’s territory during pre-game warm-ups. He also later punched Williams during the game.

“Such pre-game hostilities are unacceptable and the use of a helmet as a weapon is especially dangerous,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “Neither is to be tolerated.”

Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Eli Mencer received a one game suspension for derogatory language towards an official during the same game.

