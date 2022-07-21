Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News July 21, 2022

Argonauts-Roughriders game rescheduled to Sunday July 24

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League confirmed on Thursday that this weekend’s Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders game has been rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday.

It will now take place at 5 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. ET  on Sunday, July 24.

The postponement was caused by a number of positive COVID-19 tests among Riders players and staff earlier this week. The situation has improved and medical officials are now confident the game can go ahead safely on Sunday.

“To have to move our game is a worst-case scenario for us and something we never want to have to do,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a team-issued statement.

“We know that our fans often plan to attend Rider games weeks and months in advance and there can be a lot of travel and logistics involved in that decision. For that, we are truly sorry, but we hope by keeping the game on the same weekend and moving it to Sunday our fans will still be able to make it out to enjoy Family Day at Mosaic Stadium.”

RELATED
» CFL GameZone: Play CFL games!
» Power Rankings: The great divide
» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ make their Week 7 picks

The Roughriders plan to have nearly all of the same exciting happenings at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday including Coors Light Party in the Park beginning at 2 p.m. CT, appearances from princesses and superheroes, a junior anthem singer, and a Roughrider slime giveaway for the first 5,000 kids who enter the Stadium.

Those with tickets for the July 23 game will automatically have their tickets moved to July 24. No action is required on the part of the ticketholder.

“We have had an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a reality in our lives, but we will put our best foot forward when we play Sunday night,” said Reynolds. “Family Day is one of my favourite games every year, and I can’t wait to have our fans there to cheer us on.”

The game will be broadcast on TSN.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!