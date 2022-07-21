Argonauts-Roughriders game rescheduled to Sunday July 24

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League confirmed on Thursday that this weekend’s Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders game has been rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday.

It will now take place at 5 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 24.

The postponement was caused by a number of positive COVID-19 tests among Riders players and staff earlier this week. The situation has improved and medical officials are now confident the game can go ahead safely on Sunday.

“To have to move our game is a worst-case scenario for us and something we never want to have to do,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a team-issued statement.

“We know that our fans often plan to attend Rider games weeks and months in advance and there can be a lot of travel and logistics involved in that decision. For that, we are truly sorry, but we hope by keeping the game on the same weekend and moving it to Sunday our fans will still be able to make it out to enjoy Family Day at Mosaic Stadium.”

The Roughriders plan to have nearly all of the same exciting happenings at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday including Coors Light Party in the Park beginning at 2 p.m. CT, appearances from princesses and superheroes, a junior anthem singer, and a Roughrider slime giveaway for the first 5,000 kids who enter the Stadium.

Those with tickets for the July 23 game will automatically have their tickets moved to July 24. No action is required on the part of the ticketholder.

“We have had an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a reality in our lives, but we will put our best foot forward when we play Sunday night,” said Reynolds. “Family Day is one of my favourite games every year, and I can’t wait to have our fans there to cheer us on.”

The game will be broadcast on TSN.