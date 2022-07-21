Statement on the passing of former CFL Commissioner Doug Mitchell

TORONTO — The CFL has released the following statement regarding the passing of former CFL Commissioner, Doug Mitchell:

“I am beyond saddened by the passing of Doug. His incredible passion for Canadian football inspired players, coaches and executives to further his dream of building character and uniting our country through our great game.

As the sixth Commissioner of our league from 1984 to 1988, and also as a former member of the CFL’s Board of Governors and a driving force behind the Calgary Stampeders, he was known for his tremendous leadership and determination, but like so many Canadian football fans, I will remember Doug most for his love of the game. When I think of his stewardship of the league or seeing the U SPORTS Athlete of the Year Award presented in his honour or watching some of our country’s best young players hoist the Mitchell Bowl, I’m uplifted by how many lives he touched through sport.

When he was welcomed into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame just last month, he and I spoke about the topics dearest to him: family and football. It was my honour and privilege to join in the occasion, and for us to recognize all that he has done for our league, and what he will always mean to our sport.

We also spoke of building – of doing more and being better. We spoke of how our league can grow. Doug contributed mightily to our foundation. He would expect us to do all we can to build upon it.

We’ll miss him dearly, and we send our most heartfelt condolences to what we often call the first family of Canadian football – Doug’s wife Lois, the former Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, their four children, including Scott Mitchell, Managing Partner of Hamilton Sports Group and CEO of the Tiger-Cats, and their many grandchildren.”

Randy Ambrosie

​Commissioner

​Canadian Football League