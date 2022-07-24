Andrew Harris surpasses 10,000 career rushing yards

REGINA — Andrew Harris hit a major milestone in his career on Sunday night.

The Toronto Argonauts running back passed 10,000 rushing yards in the team’s Week 7 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, becoming the sixth player in CFL history to do so. He also became the first Canadian to hit the 10k mark.

He joined Mike Pringle (16,425), George Reed (16,115), Damon Allen (11,920), Johnny Bright (10,909) and Charles Roberts (10,285) as the only players to reach the benchmark.

Last week in Wolfville, NS, Harris (15,228) passed Milt Stegall (15,209) for fourth on the all-time yards from scrimmage list.

Harris only needed 75 yards to hit 10,000 in Sunday’s contest and he did so early in the second quarter.

Before joining the Argonauts as a free agent this off-season, the 35-year-old spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-2021) and BC Lions (2010-2015). He’s a three-time Grey Cup champion and was named the 107th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian. Harris also was named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017, a CFL All-Star in 2012, 2015–2018 and a West Division All-Star in 2012, 2015–2019.