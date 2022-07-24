Harris proud of Argos’ effort in win over Riders

REGINA — In a Sunday night thriller to close out Week 7 of CFL action, the Toronto Argonauts left Mosiac stadium with a 31-21 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Touchdown Atlantic rematch.

Toronto running back Andrew Harris had a historic night in his team’s win over Saskatchewan. Entering the game, Harris needed just 75 yards to reach 10,000 career rushing yards, which he would accomplish by the second quarter. Harris became the first Canadian running back in CFL history achieve the milestone.

However, when asked about the accomplishment in a TSN post game interview, Harris maintained that the getting the win was more important than getting the personal yardage.

“The yards, don’t matter unless you’re getting wins,” said Harris of his performance in the Argos’ win.

The veteran running back was quick to acknowledge the performance by his team’s defensive unit, noting that playing in Regina on the road is not an easy task. Harris also felt that as a team, the Boatmen need to player a cleaner game and continue to limit and learn from mistakes.

“It’s a tough place to play, it’s a tough environment,” said Harris. “Again it makes it a lot easier when your defence when your defence is doing what ours was doing tonight, hats off to them.

“But again we have to be much cleaner than this. We’ve got a lot to learn from here and we’ll just keep building from this one.”

Despite having needing a comeback drive late in the fourth quarter to secure the win, Harris was proud of the way his team dealt with the adversity of trailing late in the game.

“Obviously we had a big special teams play today, and I thought the offensive line played great tonight,” said Harris. “I thought we handled the adversity well, so great game tonight.”

The Argonauts will return to BMO Field for Week 8 as they look for a third consecutive win when they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in an East Division battle on Sunday.