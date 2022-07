TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Thursday night.

In Hamilton, linebacker Simoni Lawrence (groin) did not participate in Sunday’s practice. Receivers Papi White (back/knee) and Anthony Johnson (hand) and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (hip) also did not take part.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (elbow) was limited in Montreal as was defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock (knee).