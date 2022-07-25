Follow CFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Injury Reports July 25, 2022

BC Lions Injury Report: Figueroa misses Monday practice

Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The BC Lions have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Lions were without offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (quadricep), defensive back T.J. Lee (hamstring) and receiver Josh Pearson (knee) on Monday.

The Roughriders didn’t practice on Monday and therefore have no injury report to share.

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Tim Bonner Defensive Line Bicep Full      
Jarell Broxton Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Joel Figueroa Offensive Line Quadricep DNP      
David Knevel Offensive Line Shoulder Full      
T.J. Lee Defensive Back Hamstring DNP      
Josh Pearson Wide Receiver Knee DNP      
Sione Tehuema Defensive Line Shoulder Full      
Kevin Thomson Quarterback Left Shoulder Full      
Noah Zerr Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full

 

