BC Lions Injury Report: Figueroa misses Monday practice

TORONTO — The BC Lions have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The Lions were without offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (quadricep), defensive back T.J. Lee (hamstring) and receiver Josh Pearson (knee) on Monday.
The Roughriders didn’t practice on Monday and therefore have no injury report to share.
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Tim Bonner
|Defensive Line
|Bicep
|Full
|
|
|
|Jarell Broxton
|Offensive Line
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Joel Figueroa
|Offensive Line
|Quadricep
|DNP
|
|
|
|David Knevel
|Offensive Line
|Shoulder
|Full
|
|
|
|T.J. Lee
|Defensive Back
|Hamstring
|DNP
|
|
|
|Josh Pearson
|Wide Receiver
|Knee
|DNP
|
|
|
|Sione Tehuema
|Defensive Line
|Shoulder
|Full
|
|
|
|Kevin Thomson
|Quarterback
|Left Shoulder
|Full
|
|
|
|Noah Zerr
|Offensive Line
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|