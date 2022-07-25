CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 7?

TORONTO — Week 7 of CFL action provided plenty of highlight-reel plays and eye-popping stat lines from across the league, from breakout performances to historic milestones, there was no lack of playmakers this week.

Our Week 7 fantasy winner, took full advantage of Andrew Harris‘s search for 10,000 career rushing yards as the Toronto back produced a 25.8 fantasy point performance to help his team not only secure a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but also for our Week 7 winner who scored an impressive 128.3 points.

Harris rushed for 143 yards on 26 carries as he became the first Canadian running back in CFL history to surpass 10,000 rushing yards, he also added another 45 yards on seven receptions in the Week 7 win over Saskatchewan.

Shades of Double Blue coated this week’s winning roster, Harris wasn’t the only Argonaut contributing in the Week 7 fantasy win, as he was one of four Boatmen selected on this week’s winning roster.

Second-year standout receiver, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. led the charge for his team with an impressive outing against the Riders. Gittens Jr. Caught eight of his nine targets in the game for 152 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown catch and run in the game, totalling a team-high 29.2 fantasy points this week.

Toronto’s DaVaris Daniels also contributed in the win with four receptions for 65 yards, which translates into a healthy 10.5 fantasy point performance.

Chosen to throw the ball for the winning roster in Week 7, was, you guessed it, Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (21.1). The Boatmen pivot missed on just eight of his passing attempts, completing 30 of 38 while throwing for 336 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.

While it was the Double Blue of the Argonauts, blue still remained the them to round out the Week 7 roster for our fantasy winner. Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ rookie receiver, Dalton Schoen (24.6) had yet another jaw-dropping performance in their win over Edmonton. Schoen caught four passes which he converted to 146 yards, adding an 81-yard touchdown reception in his team Week 7 win.

The Bomber defence finalized our winner’s roster, collecting 11 fantasy points as the unit’s five sacks and one interception helped to claim victory in Week 7 of CFL Fantasy.

