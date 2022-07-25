Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

  Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Elks acquire WR Llevi Noel in trade with REDBLACKS

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired National receiver Llevi Noel from the Ottawa REDBLACKS in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2023.

Ottawa will also also send an eighth-round pick in 2023 to the Elks as part of the deal.

Noel is in his sixth CFL campaign and signed with the REDBLACKS as a free agent prior to the 2022 season. The 31 year-old Toronto native has dressed for six games with Ottawa this season. In 80 career CFL games, he has recorded 869 yards and four touchdowns on 82 catches.

