Elks acquire WR Llevi Noel in trade with REDBLACKS

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired National receiver Llevi Noel from the Ottawa REDBLACKS in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2023.

Ottawa will also also send an eighth-round pick in 2023 to the Elks as part of the deal.

Noel is in his sixth CFL campaign and signed with the REDBLACKS as a free agent prior to the 2022 season. The 31 year-old Toronto native has dressed for six games with Ottawa this season. In 80 career CFL games, he has recorded 869 yards and four touchdowns on 82 catches.