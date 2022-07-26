Elks acquire P Jon Ryan in trade with Tiger-Cats

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced Tuesday the acquisition of national punter Jon Ryan from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a conditional draft pick in the eighth round of the 2023 CFL draft.

Ryan signed with the Tiger-Cats on July 10. The 40-year-old native of Regina previously played 28 games over the last two CFL seasons (2019, 2021) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, registering 169 punts for 8,192 yards (48.1 average).

RELATED

» Elks acquire receiver Llevi Noel in trade with REDBLACKS

» Power Rankings: Where did the Elks land?

» By the Numbers: Jon Ryan

A native of Regina who played U SPORTS football with the Regina Rams, Ryan suited up for 191 games over 12 seasons in the National Football League, including 10 seasons (2008-2017) with the Seattle Seahawks and two seasons (2006-07) with the Green Bay Packers. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

Ryan began his professional football career in the CFL, spending two seasons (2004-2005) with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He is a two-time (2005 and 2019) CFL West All-Star.

Hamilton will receive one of the picks Edmonton holds in the eighth round of the 2023 Draft. The Elks have their own pick, as well as Ottawa’s pick, acquired Monday in a deal that included wide receiver Llevi Noel.

The Elks are on their bye week and return to action on August 6, when they take on the BC Lions at BC Place Stadium.