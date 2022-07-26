Stamps sign LS Zach Zynomirski

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national long snapper Zach Zynomirski.

The 24-year-old from London, Ont., started training camp with the Stampeders this year before being released and signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He dressed for both of the Riders’ pre-season games and was released at the conclusion of camp.

Zynomirski played four seasons at the University of Western Ontario and was part of Vanier Cup-winning teams in 2017 and 2021. He served as the Mustangs’ long snapper and recorded nine total tackles. Zynomirski had two tackles in Western’s 2021 Vanier Cup victory over Saskatchewan.