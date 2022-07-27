CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 8

TORONTO — It’s almost time for Week 8 and there’s plenty of exciting CFL football on tap for fans across the country.

It all starts in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats welcome the Alouettes to Tim Hortons Field for Thursday Night Football. Can the Ticats get their second win of the season or will the Alouettes get their third?

On Friday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome the BC Lions to Mosaic Stadium as the Riders look to snap a two-game losing skid and the Lions will hope to carry forward momentum from their win last week.

Saturday will see the undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium and finally, Sunday Night Football caps off Week 8 with an East Division clash between the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS.

SHOWDOWN AT MCMAHON

The Blue Bombers bring their 7-0 record down to Calgary (4-1, including 2-0 at home).

Each of their past eight meetings was decided in the final three minutes.

Their past seven matchups were decided by one score with an average margin of victory of 3.6.

At home, Calgary holds a 69-34 advantage over Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers have not won at McMahon during the regular season since Week 20 in 2017.

Winnipeg is looking to improve to 8-0 for the third time in franchise history (1960 and 1939).

Both teams are tied with the fewest turnovers (8), but Winnipeg has forced more (20 vs. 14)

Bo Levi Mitchell has never lost back-to-back starts against Winnipeg

Last meeting: Week 6 (in Winnipeg) – WPG 26 – CGY 19 Winnipeg’s suffocating defence limited Bo Levi Mitchell to 12-of-28 passing (42.9 per cent) and a season-low 187 passing yards. Possession time: WPG 37:15 to CGY 22:45 Key players: Passing: WPG | Zach Collaros | 315 passing yards | 2 TDs Receiving: WPG | Greg Ellingson | 11 catches | 152 yards Rushing: CGY | Ka’Deem Carey | 12 rushes | 110 yards Defence: CGY | Trumaine Washington | 9 tackles



MANY HAPPY RETURNS

Last week, Saskatchewan’s Mario Alford returned a missed field goal 112 yards for a major, marking his fourth career kick return touchdown.

Through seven weeks, there have been six kick return TDs (4 KO, 2 MFG) compared to three at this time last season (2 PR, 1 MFG).

The league is on pace to have 18 kick return touchdowns this season.

2021 vs. 2022 Average punt return: 9.2 yards vs. 10.3 yards (increase of 12 per cent) 30+ yard punt returns: 7 vs. 7 Average kickoff return: 20.3 yards vs. 23.3 yards (increase of 14.8 per cent) 40+ yard kickoff returns: 6 vs. 10 (increase of 67 per cent)

Despite the increase of big returns and return TDs, no team has returned a punt for a touchdown this season on 215 punts.

Montreal’s Chandler Worthy, who has two kickoff return majors this season, needs one more to set the all-time CFL record.

