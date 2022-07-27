Grey Expectations: Bringing it in for Week 8

For now, let’s just call it a hunch, but Grey Expectations has a strong feeling Week 8 of CFL fantasy football is going to be a bountiful harvest of scoring.

Perhaps it’s the matchups for the summer winds flowing into August. Either way, this is going to be a fun four days of football.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone

» Sign up and set your lineup for Week 8!

» Start vs. Sit: Great takes for Week 8

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em here!

» Buy Tickets to Week 8 action

Quarterbacks

Caleb Evans, Ottawa ($9,023) — Come for his open field running exploits (35.4 fantasy points via rushing the past two games) yet stay for the improved passing. We’re betting multiple passing majors against an Argos’ secondary whose numbers benefited from playing against a rookie pivot (Jake Dolegala) last week. Evans has thrown just six passes beyond 20 yards and could find success against a Toronto team that has allowed pivots to complete 70 per cent of their attempts against them.

Nathan Rourke, BC ($13,142) — Rourke has three straight games of two interceptions. He’s become far less a running threat, amassing all of 0.8 fantasy points on the ground in his last two games. Still, there’s hope for a rebound at the expense of a Roughriders’ defence that has allowed 11 completions of better than 20 yards. Rourke has 12 such completions and will look to stretch out Saskatchewan on Friday night.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto ($8,268) — Rather than pound the REDBLACKS into submission with large helpings of Andrew Harris ($8,485), McBeth will go for his fourth straight game of at least 26 completions while exploiting Ottawa’s generous pass defence that has allowed nearly 11 yards per toss and 11 passing majors.

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg ($8,965) — Greg Ellingson ($8,723) should be back in the lineup, meaning the Blue Bombers’ passing game won’t look as disjointed as it did in the win over Edmonton. Collaros tagged the Stamps for 315 yards and two majors in their Week 6 meeting and since Winnipeg won’t attempt to beat Calgary with its sluggish ground game, expect north of 30 attempts from Collaros this week with far better numbers than his Week 7 totals.

Trevor Harris, Montreal ($8,639) — Coming off his best fantasy effort of the season (21.6), it feels like we’re only starting to see Harris warm up. Remember, he still hasn’t been able to get Jake Wieneke ($6,631) more involved in the passing game and it’s scary to think what Harris can do once he, Wieneke and Eugene Lewis ($9,002) are each reading from the same hymnal.

And Then There’s….

Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan ($10,148) — He’s practising this week and appears set to return to the lineup, yet outside of Collaros, we have yet to see a pivot’s fantasy numbers thrive against the Lions defence.

Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary ($7,895) — Feels criminal to rank Mitchell this low. At the same time, it’s an indication of just how good this week will be for offences.

Dane Evans, Hamilton ($8,652) — Again, this is going to be a huge week. Wouldn’t be surprised if Evans has a top-three finish.

Dominique Davis, Montreal ($5,296) — The man does lead the league with seven majors, you know.

Running Backs

James Butler, BC ($8,969) — Was Saskatchewan’s breakdown against the run on Sunday a one-off, or did the Argos offer a blueprint to pound the rock on the Riders? BC’s vertical passing game will open doors for Butler, who shares the league lead with three runs of better than 20 yards. He’s overdue for a major, having gone two straight games without finding the end zone.

Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary ($8,077) — A week of rest recharges the batteries of a back who has averaged 101.6 rushing yards per game over his past three starts. Carey punctured the You Don’t Run on Winnipeg signage with 110 yards on just 12 carries in Week 6, so don’t be scared to add him to your lineup, provided the illness that kept him out of practice so far this week subsides.

Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan ($9,092) — Morrow won’t be as big a marked man as he was without Cody Fajardo and Duke Williams ($8,918) in the lineup in Week 7. He’ll see more friendly spaces while adding to his league-best total of 17 runs of better than 10 yards.

Andrew Harris, Toronto ($8,485) — The theory of avoiding Harris remains, albeit with one caveat: this will be the week Harris scores his first major in Double Blue. Going with that mindset should be enticing to start him without expecting such a huge workload.

William Powell, Ottawa ($6,297) — Powell’s lack of involvement in the passing game (five catches) hurts his value, especially when he’s shown how productive he can be as a receiver out of the backfield. He’s also hampered by the fact his pivot is a bigger goal line threat than he is, making Powell’s value more limited than it should be.

Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg ($4,801) — Hidden value in plain sight. Wouldn’t be surprised if he breaks out this week. He’s clearly RB1 in Bombers Country and that workload is going to pay off sooner than later.

And Then There’s….

Don Jackson, Hamilton ($6,382) — A 2.6 yard per carry average? Eeek.

Jeshrun Antwi, Montreal ($4,846) — Is it really his job or could we see the return of…

Walter Fletcher, Montreal ($3,712) — ….the Week 6 starter in the Alouettes backfield?

Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan ($4,000)

Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg ($3,823)

Daniel Adeboboye, Toronto ($3,500)

Receivers

Lucky Whitehead, BC ($9,221) — The 25.1 fantasy points he racked up in Week 7 is proof positive Whitehead is finally healthy. Bank on him delivering at least one explosive play on the Roughriders as he reasserts himself among the league’s elite.

Duke Williams, Saskatchewan ($8,918) — BC’s secondary could be in for a very long Friday night if Williams comes off his one-game suspension with a chip on his shoulder. Keep in mind he’s averaged 19 fantasy points in three of his last four games.

Greg Ellingson, Winnipeg ($8,723) — He missed Week 7 yet still is second in receiving yards. Ellingson’s 134.8 efficiency rating only reinforces how impactful he’s been to the Bombers passing game.

Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa ($7,468) — In two games with Caleb Evans at pivot, Acklin has 11 catches for 251 yards and a major. That translates into 42.1 fantasy points. You don’t need more reasons to add Acklin, do ya now?

Dominique Rhymes, BC ($8,107) — Got slowed down in Week 7. He still leads the league with an average depth of target (ADOT) at 14.3 and will continue at an All-Star level even with Whitehead beginning to surge.

Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg ($4,951) — His 132.5 efficiency rate isn’t too far off from Ellingson’s, making them the most efficient receiving duo in the league. Had a quiet outing the previous game against Calgary but will be more involved on Saturday.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Toronto ($6,803) — Finally showed up as the Argos’ go-to in the Week 7 win over Saskatchewan. He’ll continue to do so as long as he’s being fed a healthy dose of targets.

Reggie Begelton, Calgary ($8,480) — Talk about an overdue receiver, Begelton has yet to go over 82 receiving yards and exceed more than four receptions just once. He’s too darn good to continue this pace.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan ($6,387) — There’s zero chance Schaffer-Baker goes 0 for 8 on targets a second straight week. If the Roughriders return full strength offensively, KSB is going to attack the Lions’ defence with a vengeance.

Eugene Lewis, Montreal ($9,002) — Majors in each of his past two games have bolstered his fantasy numbers despite him catching 10 passes for a mere 106 yards. Lewis is more dangerous vertically than horizontally, something the Als should take to heart on Thursday.

And Then There’s…

Tim White, Hamilton ($7,660)

Malik Henry, Calgary ($6,487)

Bralon Addison, Hamilton ($8,939)

Darvin Adams, Ottawa ($5,943) — Nice to see what he can do when targeted frequently

Markeith Ambles, Toronto ($5,762)

Steven Dunbar Jr., Hamilton ($7,075)

Jake Wieneke, Montreal ($6,631)

Nate Behar, Ottawa ($4,777)

Hergy Mayala, Montreal ($3,543)

Keon Hatcher, BC ($4,804)

Rasheed Bailey, Winnipeg ($5,096)

DaVaris Daniels, Toronto ($5,885)

Reggie White Jr., Montreal ($3,959)

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan ($3,134)

Cam Phillips, Toronto ($2,756)

Tevin Jones, Saskatchewan ($2,500)

Carlton Agudosi, Winnipeg ($2,500) — Could we see the return of Zach Collaros’ Cheat Code?

Defences

Winnipeg ($4,581) — The Bombers are popping the ball out from opposing offences, amassing a league-best +12 turnover ratio. They’ve also recorded eight of their 17 sacks in the past two games.

BC ($4,555) — The high-impact style has cooled off considerably. The Lions have forced just four turnovers in the last three games after creating eight in their first two. Saskatchewan has allowed a league-worst 25 sacks, which means BC is calling open season on Cody Fajardo.

Toronto ($3,200) — The Argos have managed 30 fantasy points in the last two games and will have a chance to add more against a streaky pivot (Caleb Evans) that has shown turnover tendencies before.

Ottawa ($3,200) — Turnabout is fair play. Toronto has a league-worst -13 T/O ratio and in a game that could get pretty wild, the REDBLACKS’ D has sleeper potential.

And Then There’s…

Saskatchewan ($3,861)

Calgary ($3,853)

Montreal ($3,200)

Hamilton ($3,200)

Stacktastic Voyage

Ottawa — William Powell ($6,297), Jaelon Acklin ($7,468), Darvin Adams ($5,943). At $19,708, this is a solid package for what should be a high-scoring contest.

Toronto — McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($8,268), Kurleigh Gittens, Jr. ($6,803), Cam Phillips ($2,756). Phillips has boom-bust potential, yet at $17,827, fantasy users could thrive, especially if Bethel-Thompson goes north of 40 pass attempts.

Winnipeg — Zach Collaros ($8,965), Brady Oliveira ($4,801), Dalton Schoen ($4,951). Oh, we like this stack a lot. Don’t bank on Oliveira putting up huge yards, but if he’s able to punch it over the goal line once or twice, this is $18,717 well spent.

Montreal — Jeshrun Antwi ($4,846), Eugene Lewis ($9,002), Jake Wieneke ($6,631). A wee over our $20,000 limit ($20,479). However, Antwi is capable of ripping off a long run anytime he touches the ball, and Wieneke is long overdue for a big game.