REDBLACKS, Argonauts Injury Reports: DaVaris Daniels non-participant Wednesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their game on Sunday evening.

In Ottawa, defensive back Justin Howell (shoulder), running back Jackson Bennett (illness) and linebacker Deshawn Stevens (illness) were non-participants on Wednesday. Receiver Tevaun Smith (wrist) was limited for the team’s first day of practice.

Toronto started the week with a handful of players out of their first day of practice, receiver DaVaris Daniels (head), defensive backs Josh Hagerty (hamstring) and Royce Metchie (personal), and defensive lineman Jachai Polite (not injury related) were all listed as non participants Wednesday.