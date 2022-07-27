Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 27, 2022

REDBLACKS, Argonauts Injury Reports: DaVaris Daniels non-participant Wednesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts have submitted their first injury reports ahead of their game on Sunday evening.

In Ottawa, defensive back Justin Howell (shoulder), running back Jackson Bennett (illness) and linebacker Deshawn Stevens (illness) were non-participants on Wednesday. Receiver Tevaun Smith (wrist) was limited for the team’s first day of practice.

Toronto started the week with a handful of players out of their first day of practice, receiver DaVaris Daniels (head), defensive backs Josh Hagerty (hamstring) and Royce Metchie (personal), and defensive lineman Jachai Polite (not injury related) were all listed as non participants Wednesday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Abdul Kanneh DB Ankle Full
Justin Howell DB Shoulder DNP
Brendan Gillanders RB Groin Full
Hunter Steward OL Illness Limited
Jackson Bennett RB Illness DNP
Deshawn Stevens DL Illness DNP
Douglas Coleman DB Healthy Scratch Full
Nigel Romick DL Head Full
Ryan Davis WR Knee Full
Treshaun Abrahams-Webster DB Elbow Full
Tevaun Smith WR Wrist Limited

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Phil Blake OL Hand Full
Theren Churchill OL Healthy Scratch Full
DaVaris Daniels WR Head DNP
Josh Hagerty DB Hamstring DNP
Eli Mencer LB Head Full
Royce Metchie DB Personal DNP
Jachai Polite DL Not Injury Related DNP
Tigie Sankoh DB Quad DNP

 

