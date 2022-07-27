REDBLACKS sign defensive lineman Antonio Simmons

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday, that the team has signed American defensive lineman Antonio Simmons.

The defensive lineman most recently appeared in game action with the Montreal Alouettes, suiting up in three games this season while contributing four tackles to start the 2022 campaign.

RELATED

» Cauz: Looking forward to another wild Sunday game

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 8 picks

» Power Rankings: Argos leading the East

In 2021, Simmons saw action in nine games and spent time with both the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks, registering 14 tackles and three sacks last season. Simmons has appeared in 30 CFL games, posting 63 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble.