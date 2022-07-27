Riders bring back RB Shaq Cooper

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Shaquille Cooper.

Cooper (five-foot-10, 190 pounds) rejoins the Riders after spending 2022 training camp with the Green and White. He saw action in both pre-season games, recording five carries for eight yards, one catch for seven yards and returning three kickoffs for 77 yards.

The Florida native spent the 2021 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the BC Lions, earning 33 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown while adding 11 receptions for 69 yards in seven total games. Cooper also returned eight punts for 19 yards and five kickoffs for 108 yards.

Prior to that, the 29-year-old spent two seasons (2018-2019) with the Edmonton Elks, where he registered 90 carries for 496 yards and two touchdowns while adding 21 receptions for 156 yards and one score over seven games.

Collegiately, Cooper spent three seasons at Fort Hays State (2012, 2015-2016). In 35 games played, the former Tiger made 456 carries for 2,768 yards and 19 touchdowns and added 736 receiving yards and ten more majors. As a sophomore in 2015, he was named an all MIAA First-Team running back.

Additionally, the Riders have released National defensive back Vincent Dethier.