TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced two additional fines resulting from Week 6 action:

Ottawa REDBLACKS defensive back Hakeem Bailey was fined for a high hit on Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Don Jackson.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Nick Hallett was fined for a high hit on Calgary punt returner Peyton Logan.

As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.