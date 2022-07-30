Riders release four in wake of loss to Lions

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders released four players on Saturday, after a Friday night loss to the BC Lions.

American receiver Dieuly Aristilde Jr., National receiver Jared Beeksma, American linebacker Kieshawn Bierria and National defensive lineman Alain Cimankinda were all released on Saturday morning.

Bierria, 27, spent the 2021 season with the Edmonton Elks, where he had 50 tackles, two quarterback sacks and an interception. He played in two games for the Riders this season, suiting up in the back-to-back series against the Toronto Argonauts in Weeks 6 and 7.

Aristilde had been on the Riders’ practice roster this season, before suiting up in the Riders’ Week 7 loss to the Argos. Beeksma was chosen 46th overall by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in this year’s CFL Draft, before signing with the Riders on July 21. Cimankinda was a fourth-round 2021 CFL Draft pick. He spent the 2021 season with the Riders, was released ahead of training camp and spent time with the Edmonton Elks before re-joining the Riders.

The Riders head into their bye week and will see action again on Aug. 13 when they travel to Edmonton to face the Elks.