Alouettes Injury Report: Worthy sits out Sunday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Als opened their week without running back/returner Chandler Worthy (ankle), defensive back Mike Jones (back), receiver Regis Cibasu (hip) and defensive lineman Avery Ellis (hip). Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (elbow) was limited on Sunday.

After downing the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night, the Bombers did not hold a practice on Sunday. The team will also take Monday off before beginning its prep for Thursday night’s game at Molson Stadium.