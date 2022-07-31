Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports July 31, 2022

Alouettes Injury Report: Worthy sits out Sunday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have submitted their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Als opened their week without running back/returner Chandler Worthy (ankle), defensive back Mike Jones (back), receiver Regis Cibasu (hip) and defensive lineman Avery Ellis (hip). Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (elbow) was limited on Sunday.

After downing the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night, the Bombers did not hold a practice on Sunday. The team will also take Monday off before beginning its prep for Thursday night’s game at Molson Stadium.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Tavien Feaster RB Healthy Scratch Full
Dante Absher WR Healthy Scratch Full
Davis Alexander QB Healthy Scratch Full
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Right Elbow Limited
Mike Jones DB Foot DNP
Trevor Harris QB Back Limited
Regis Cibasu WR Hip DNP
Chandler Worthy RB Ankle DNP
Avery Ellis DL Hip DNP

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!