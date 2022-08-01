Back in Black and Gold: Ticats sign LB Jared Beeksma

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national linebacker Jared Beeksma.

RELATED

» Ticats hold off Als with interception on final play

» Box Score: Ticats, Als by the numbers

» Through the Lens: Als at Ticats

Beeksma, 24, most recently spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after beginning the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The six-foot-two, 215-pound native of Cambridge, Ont. played in one game for the Ticats after originally being selected in the fifth round, 46th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft.