  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Back in Black and Gold: Ticats sign LB Jared Beeksma

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national linebacker Jared Beeksma.

Beeksma, 24, most recently spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after beginning the season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The six-foot-two, 215-pound native of Cambridge, Ont. played in one game for the Ticats after originally being selected in the fifth round, 46th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft.

