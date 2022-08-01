Stampeders Injury Report: Carey sits out Monday

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Friday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Stamps were without running back Ka’Deem Carey (hamstring) in their late Monday walkthrough practice. Offensive lineman Sean McEwen (ankle) sat out, as did defensive back Tre Roberson (knee).

Having played on Sunday, topping the Argos in Toronto for their first win of the season, the REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday and have no injury report to share.