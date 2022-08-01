Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 1, 2022

Stampeders Injury Report: Carey sits out Monday

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Friday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Stamps were without running back Ka’Deem Carey (hamstring) in their late Monday walkthrough practice. Offensive lineman Sean McEwen (ankle) sat out, as did defensive back Tre Roberson (knee).

Having played on Sunday, topping the Argos in Toronto for their first win of the season, the REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday and have no injury report to share.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Stefen Banks DL Healthy Scratch Full
Ka’Deem Carey RB Hamstring DNP
Brandon Dozier DB Calf Full
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Hamstring Limited
Sean McEwen OL Ankle DNP
Charlie Moore LB Illness Full
Tre Roberson DB Knee DNP
Demetri Royer DB Hamstring Limited
Richie Sindani WR Hamstring Full
Josiah Schakel LB Back Limited
Hugh Thornton OL Healthy Scratch Full

