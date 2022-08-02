CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 8?

TORONTO — Much like the long weekend that has just passed for many travelers, Week 8 of the CFL is in the rear-view mirror. It was a week full of intense divisional battles, which concluded with the Ottawa REDBLACKS capturing their first win on Sunday evening in Toronto.

Following in the footsteps of the REDBLACKS, DAVER GO BLUE (137.7) found his first weekly win of the 2022 CFL Fantasy season. If the name is any indication, DAVER took advantage of a pair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers, highlighted by rookie phenom Dalton Schoen (24).

DAVER GO BLUE, stacked Schoen with Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros (27.7) as the two combined for an impressive 51.7 fantasy points in Week 8.

Schoen reeled in four of his eight receptions in the game for 80 yards and a touchdown in their win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Collaros had one of his best games of the new season as he completed 22 of his 30 passing attempts, throwing for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 8 win.

Despite the loss, Calgary running back Ka’Deem Carey continued to assert himself as one of the game’s toughest ball carriers. Carey saw 14 rushing attempts in the game, rushing for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the game while also adding another 32 yards on four receptions. The performance from Carey was enough for 28.4 fantasy points, making him the highest scoring player on DAVER’s team.

With the second running back spot on their roster, DAVER GO BLUE opted for Montreal Alouettes back, Jeshrun Antwi (14.1). Antwi was a involved in all phases of the offence in Montreal’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Antwi carried the ball six times in the contest for 22 yards, while also catching five passes out of the backfield for an additional 49 yards, also scoring a two-point conversion attempt.

Ottawa newcomer Jaelon Acklin was the leading receiver for both the REDBLACKS and for DAVER in Week 8. Acklin saw a team-high 10 targets, catching seven of those for 14 yards and a touchdown as he helped his team to their first win of the season. The standout performance from Acklin earned a healthy 27.4 fantasy points on the week.

With their final roster spot, DAVER GO BLUE opted to start BC Lions’ receiver Jevon Cottoy (16.1) in the flex spot. In 2022 starting a Lions’ wideout never seems to be a bad plan of attack, BC’s average of 328 passing yards per game leads the CFL.

In their win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Cottoy caught four of his five targets in the game and converted them into 61 receiving yards and a touchdown as he helped lift his team to a win over their West Division rivals.

