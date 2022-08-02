Lions ink American offensive lineman Tristen Taylor

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that they have signed American offensive lineman Tristen Taylor to the practice roster.

Taylor most recently participated in Chicago Bears rookie mini-camp in March of this year. He previously attended Eastern Washington University from 2016 to 2021 where he set a school record by suiting up and starting in 60 games over six seasons.

Playing both guard and tackle, Taylor earned multiple accolades during his time with Eastern Washington, including First-Team All-America honours in 2020, Second-Team All-America honours in 2021, and honourable mention All-Big Sky honours in 2016 and again in 2018.

The native of Stockton, California also helped the Eagles finish with the best total offence in FCS in 2021 with 7,224 yards, second in FCS total offence in 2016 (529.6 yards per game) and third in FCS total offence (524.9 yards per game) in 2020.

Taylor was granted a sixth year of NCAA eligibility after missing all but three games in the 2018 season.