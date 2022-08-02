Stamps release DB Raheem Wilson

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Raheem Wilson.

“We appreciate everything Raheem has done during his time with the Stampeders and we wish him the best,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel.

Wilson joined the Stampeders in 2019 and played a total of 38 games for the Red and White, recording 107 defensive tackles, two special-teams stops and three interceptions.