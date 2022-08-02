Ticats sign National WR Mike Jones

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national receiver Mike Jones.

RELATED

» Ticats hold off Als with interception on final play

» Back in Black and Gold: Ticats sign LB Jared Beeksma

» Buy Tickets: Ticats at Argos, Saturday

Jones, 29, played 18 games over two seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2021-2022), registering 37 receptions for 494 yards and two receiving touchdowns. The six-foot, 180-pound native of Bryan, TX was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the third round, 18th overall of the 2016 CFL Draft.

Jones played 58 games over his four seasons in Hamilton (2016-2019), totalling 101 receptions for 1,472 yards and four touchdowns. He was released by the Elks on July 29.

The Ticats travel up the QEW this week to face the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.