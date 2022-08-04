CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 9

TORONTO — It’s almost time for Week 9 and there’s plenty of football that will surely provide yet another exciting week of CFL action.

The week will kickoff in Montreal on Thursday as the undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Montreal Alouettes, who will be looking to rebound after suffering a Week 8 loss.

On Friday, the Calgary Stampeders will be making their way to the nation’s capital to take on Caleb Evans and the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Historically these two teams have played each other closely. Friday should be no different in a four-round bout between Ottawa and Calgary.

Saturday’s double header features one of the most anticipated games of the week, as fans across the country will get to watch bitter rivals in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts square off for the first of their four meetings over the next five weeks. In the second of Saturday’s matchups, the high-flyin’ BC Lions will be taking their impressive offensive attack on the road as Week 9 closes out with a matchup between the Lions and the Edmonton Elks.

» Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Montreal

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Calgary at Ottawa

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Toronto

» Sunday, 10:00 p.m. ET: Edmonton at BC

PITCH PERFECT

Winnipeg became the ninth team to start 8-0, and the first since BC started 11-0 in 2005.

Clubs to start 8-0: 12-0 | Calgary | 1948 11-0 |BC, | 2005 10-0 | Calgary | 1949 10-0 | Calgary | 1993 10-0| Edmonton | 1955 10-0 | Winnipeg | 1960 8-0 | Montreal | 2002 8-0 | Winnipeg | 1939

Of the eight teams to start 8-0, only four went on to win the Grey Cup: Winnipeg (1939), Calgary (1948), Edmonton (1955) and most recently, Montreal (2002).

CAPITAL GAINS

Through seven games this season, Ottawa’s Jaelon Acklin leads the league in receiving yards (687), 100+ yard games (four) and 30+ yard receptions (seven)

He is 22 receiving yards from eclipsing his personal best of 708 established in his 2019 rookie campaign

In the past decade, only five players have had a better start through eight weeks: 2018 | Duke Williams | 713 yards 2017 | Greg Ellingson | 749 yards 2017 | SJ Green | 705 yards 2016 | Derel Walker | 800 yards 2016 | Adarius Bowman | 789 yards

He’s also second in the league with an average reception of 18.6 yards (minimum 15 receptions)

Acklin is on pace for 1,767 yards, 95 catches and ten 100+ receiving yard games

Ottawa team records: Receiving Yards |1,459 | 2017 | Greg Ellingson Receptions | 116 | 2018 | Brad Sinopoli



FAMILIAR FOES

Saturday’s matchup between Toronto and Hamilton will mark their 241 st regular season meeting. The Argonauts will be looking for their 100 th victory in the series.

regular season meeting. The Argonauts will be looking for their 100 victory in the series. The teams last met in the 2021 Eastern Final. Toronto won the season series 3-1 last year, including both contests at BMO Field.

The rivals will meet four times in the next five weeks, including the Labour Day Classic.

As a member of the Tiger-Cats, Brandon Banks faced Toronto 20 times; this will be his first game against his former club. Banks’s place in Ticats history: 3,773 kickoff return yards (first) 3,049 punt return yards (first) 65 touchdowns (second) 422 receptions (fifth)

Banks (13,955) is 45 combined yards shy of 14,000 in his career. With 141 more yards, he will surpass Tom Scott (14,095) and move into the Top-20 all-time.

