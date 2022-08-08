CFL Fantasy: Who won Week 9?

TORONTO — Any user who made the decision to start Nathan Rourke (47.6) at their quarterback spot greatly benefitted from the young Canadian’s astonishing six touchdown performance.

The rewards of yet another electrifying Rourke outing were certainly enjoyed by DOC BROC as they now get to dawn the crown of Week 9 champion. The BC pivot alongside a handful of other playmakers across the league helped push DOC BROC to a 156.6 fantasy point performance helping to propel our winner to victory this week.

Completing 91.5 per cent of his passes for 477 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, while adding another score with his legs, Rourke helped lead both the Lions and DOC BROC to a win in Week 9.

However, Rourke was not the only BC player who made a significant impact on the winning roster. BC receiver, Dominique Rhymes (36.1) continued to be a fantasy monster and was the leading receiver for the Lions as they triumphed over the Elks. Rhymes caught all nine of his targets in the game for 91 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were scored in the games first half.

DOC BROC chose to round out their collection of receiving talent with a pair of rookie pass-catchers that have been making waves in the league through the start of the season. Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Dalton Schoen (16.8) and Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot (13.4) combined for 30.2 fantasy points in Week 9.

Schoen entered the week as the league-leader in receiving touchdowns and added to his total, catching five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in the contest, however following the offensive explosion from Rhymes, Schoen now sits second in receiving touchdowns. While Philpot managed to find the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.

DOC BROC opted to start only one running back this week, but made it count by selecting Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira. After coming off a season-high 110 rush yards in Week 8, Oliveira followed it up with an equally impressive performance which saw him break 100 all-purpose yards for a second consecutive week. Oliveira carried the ball 17 times for Winnipeg in Week 9, rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown, the Canadian back also caught one reception which he turned for 35 yards, earning 19.7 fantasy points in his team’s Week 9 win.

Calgary’s defence (23) stepped up for a big game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 9, holding the REDBLACKS offence to just three points, while recording three interceptions, two sacks, recovering a fumble, and scoring a touchdown of their own on an interception return from defensive back Titus Wall. The effrots from the Stamps defensive unit earned them 23 fantasy points and helped DOC BROC claim victory in Week 9 of CFL Fantasy.

LEADERBOARD