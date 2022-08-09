Argos ink two including Canadian Max Latour

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have signed two players, American defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and Canadian long snapper Max Latour.

Latour played six games for the Argos in 2021, including the Eastern Final after starting long snapper Jake Reinhart was sidelined for the year due to injury. The Quebec native spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021 and played three games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019.

Carnell spent training camp with the Argos this season after being signed by the club in April but was injured during camp. The defensive back spent parts of 2019 and 2021 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, playing in one game in 2019. Carnell spent a week with the Argos at the start of the 2018 season after two seasons at North Alabama University.

The San Diego, CA native played 23 games for Northern Alabama, notching 64 tackles, six interceptions and 20 pass breakups. Prior to his time in Alabama, Carnell played two seasons (2014 and 2015) at Grossmont College in California.

The Argos also announced today the release of American QB Khalil Tate.