Injury Reports August 9, 2022

Argos, Ticats Injury Report: Dane Evans misses Tuesday practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Friday night.

In Toronto, running back Andrew Harris (wrist) was limited in Tuesday’s practice. Receiver Brandon Banks (personal), defensive back Shaq Richardson (groin) and receiver Eric Rogers (quad) were among those who did not participate.

In Hamilton, quarterback Dane Evans (shoulder) did not participate in Tuesday’s session. Receiver Bralon Addison (Achilles) was among a number of players who also sat out.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Back Limited
Brandon Banks WR Personal DNP
Juwan Brescacin WR Groin Full
Dejon Brissett WR Hamstring Full
Robertson Daniel DB Hamstring DNP
Josh Hagerty DB Hamstring Full
Andrew Harris RB Wrist Limited
Deionte Knight DL Knee Full
Benoit Marion DL Ankle DNP
Tarvarus McFadden DB Rib DNP
Robert Priester DB Hamstring Limited
Shaquille Richardson DB Groin DNP
Jake Reinhart LS Elbow DNP
Eric Rogers WR Quad DNP
Eric Sutton DB Hip Full

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Anthony Johnson WR Hand DNP
Kyle Saxelid OL Ankle DNP
Papi White WR Back/Knee DNP
Nic Cross LB Knee DNP
Lee Autry DL Shoulder Full
Wes Hills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Crawford DL Hamstring/Illness DNP
Chris Van Zeyl OL Hip DNP
Bralon Addison WR Achilles DNP
Tyler Ternowski WR Shoulder DNP
Curtis Newton LB Knee DNP
Dane Evans QB Shoulder DNP
Mike Jones WR Ribcage Full
Bailey Feltmate LB Quad DNP
Mason Bennett DL Knee DNP
Mo Diallo DL Illness DNP
Anthony Federico DL Head DNP

 

