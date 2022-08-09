Argos, Ticats Injury Report: Dane Evans misses Tuesday practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Friday night.

In Toronto, running back Andrew Harris (wrist) was limited in Tuesday’s practice. Receiver Brandon Banks (personal), defensive back Shaq Richardson (groin) and receiver Eric Rogers (quad) were among those who did not participate.

In Hamilton, quarterback Dane Evans (shoulder) did not participate in Tuesday’s session. Receiver Bralon Addison (Achilles) was among a number of players who also sat out.