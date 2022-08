HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday, the football club has signed National linebacker Myles Manalo.

Manalo spent training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022. The 6’2, 230-pound native of Burlington, Ontario played three games for the Ticats in 2021, after originally being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft.