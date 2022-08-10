Checking Down: News and notes from Week 10

TORONTO — Week 10 in the CFL promises to showcase some high-flying football, from the highly anticipated matchup between the Calgary Stampeders and the BC Lions, to the rematch between the bitter Ontario rival Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, there is plenty to follow along with in a fresh week of league action.

Trying to keep up with every single storyline at all times might make your head spin, but that’s exactly what we’re here for. CFL.ca has you covered, keeping up to date with some of the most exciting storylines approaching Thursday’s kickoff from IG Field in Winnipeg.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– With an incredible performance from the pairing of BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominique Rhymes, the duo earned CFL Top Performers honours for Week 10. Rhymes reeled in three touchdown passes, while Rourke threw five touchdowns and scored another with his legs (CFL.ca).

– In speaking to team media this week, Lions’ receiver Lucky Whitehead said, it’s chemistry the team has developed away from the field that has helped make the Lions offence so special this season (BCLions.com).

– The Lions defence will have a stiff test against what has been a stout Calgary Stampeders offensive line this season, however BC defensive lineman, Josh Banks tells team media that the mindset is to approach Saturday’s contest like any other game (BCLions.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Calgary Stampeders rookie defensive back Titus Wall continued to build upon what has been a breakout first year in the CFL. In Week 9’s win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Wall scored his second touchdown of the season on an interception return, earning him a spot on the CFL Top Performers list for the second time this season (CFL.ca).

– Beloved Stampeders equipment manager George “Geo” Hopkins recently participated in his 1,000th game with the team, hear from Geo as the Stamps had him mic’d up prior to their Week 9 matchup in Ottawa (Stampders.com).

– In a session with team media, head coach Dave Dickenson acknowledged the challenge in front of his team in facing the BC Lions, specifically for the team’s secondary. Stating that BC is a high-powered offence that likes to throw the ball to many different areas of the field (Stampeders.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– A pair of Edmonton Elks have bonded over their mutual love for all things involved with creating music. Elks defensive back Duron Carter and defensive lineman Daniel Ross have formed a rap duo off the field, all they need now is a name (GoElks.com).

– As the Elks get set to host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 10, Saturday’s matchup will also feature the induction ceremony for the team’s class of 2022 EE Wall of Honour inductees. Those being honored will include Jim Germany, Joe Hollimon, and Ed Jones (GoElks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– After missing his team’s last three games with an injury Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman, Peter Robertson tells media that he is ready to go and excited to hit the field in Week 10 against the Edmonton Elks (Riderville.com).

– Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker has exploded onto the CFL scene with a breakout rookie season and impressive 2022 campaign through the first nine weeks of 2022. Hear from the young playmaker in an interview with team media (Riderville.com).

– As the Riders prepare for a Week 10 showdown in Edmonton, see who the CFL.ca writers are taking to win the matchup between West Division opponents (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Through nine weeks of the CFL season the Winnipeg Blue Bombers boast a perfect 9-0 record. CFL.ca’s Matthew Cauz contrasts this year’s Blue Bombers team to the 2005 BC Lions, who first first in the West Division with a 12-6 record (CFL.ca).

– As we near All-Star voting in the CFL, there becomes a looming question at the quarterback spot in the West, is it Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros or BC’s Nathan Rourke? As CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary points out in this week’s QB Index, there can only be one (CFL.ca).

– In what should come as a shock to almost nobody, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers once again find themselves atop this week’s CFL Power Rankings as they reaming the lone undefeated team in the league (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Despite dropping their first of four meetings to the Toronto Argonauts, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have their shot to seek revenge at home in Week 10 as they host their cross-town rivals. See why CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye is placing his confidence in the Tiger-Cats in this week’s Weekly Predictor (CFL.ca).

– Ahead of their Week 10 matchup the Ticats added some depth to the defensive side of the ball. Earlier this week the team announced they were bringing back linebacker Myles Manalo, a sixth round pick for the team in the 2021 CFL draft (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton receiver Tim White is second in receiving target’s for his team, CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams outlines why you should consider starting White in this week’s Start vs. Sit (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Approaching Friday’s matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, defensive back Shaquille Richardson was a non-participant in the team’s practice on Monday according to the team injury report (CFL.ca).

– Toronto added depth to their special teams and defensive units early this week as the team announced the signing of National long snapper Max Latour and American defensive back Maurice Carnell IV (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS have a bye week after falling 17-3 to the Calgary Stampeders in Week 9. When the REDBLACKS take the field again in Week 11, the team will be celebrating Pride night as they take on the Edmonton Elks from TD Place (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Watch as the REDBLACKS content team puts together a love letter to the City of Ottawa (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Ahead of Thursday’s rematch with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes interim head coach and general manager Danny Maciocia tells team media, offensively, his team needs to do a better job of distributing the ball to their playmakers in the passing game (MontrealAlouettes.com).

– The Alouettes selected offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage with their first pick in the 2021 CFL draft. After spending the 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks, Lestage has returned home to play for Montreal. Hear from Lestage as he interview’s with MontrealAlouettes.com’s Joey Alfieri (MontrealAlouettes.com).

– Montreal defensive back Mike Jones spent his first two season in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before signing with Montreal for 2022. Ahead of Thursday’s Week 10 contest, Jones tells team media he is appreciative for everything he learned while in Winnipeg, but knew it was time to flourish on his own (MontrealAlouettes.com).