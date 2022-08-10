Elks sign two players including DL Jachai Polite

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced the addition of two players Wednesday. The team has signed American linebacker Nate Evans and American defensive lineman Jachai Polite, both have been added to the practice roster.

Evans played four seasons at Central Florida, where he was one of the top tacklers in the American Athletic Conference, totaling 247 tackles in his career. He added four sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He also earned second-team All-AAC recognition as a senior and first-team honours as a junior, helping his team earn Bowl appearances after each of those seasons.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Evans spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers.

Polite was released by the Toronto Argonauts earlier this month after suiting up for three games with the Argos. The defensive lineman recording two tackles in his three appearances. Polite was selected 68th overall by the New York Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft, but was waived by the Jets later that summer. He also spent time on the Seahawks practice roster in 2019 and played in 11 games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, registering four tackles and one sack.

Collegiately, Polite played three seasons at The University of Florida from 2016 to 2018, totalling 78 tackles, 15 sacks, four pass break ups and became the fourth Gator in history with at least eight career forced fumbles.

The Elks also announced that Canadian kicker Greg Hutchins has been placed on the suspended list.