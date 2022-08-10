Grey Expectations: Calling for offence in Week 10

Uh, oh. Scoring has taken a dip. Nine weeks into the season, games are averaging 49.6 points, putting it close to par with 2019’s 49.5 ppg.

So, let’s score often in Week 10, shall we? Grey Expectations’ wish just might be granted on Saturday as the two highest-scoring offences (BC and Calgary) meet, while a refreshed Saskatchewan lineup gets a shot at an Edmonton defence that is flirting with history for all the wrong reasons.

PLAY CFL FANTASY

» CFL and Genius Sports: Check out the CFL GameZone

» GameZone: Play CFL Team Picker

» Sign up and set your lineup for Week 10!

» Start vs. Sit: Options to bolster any roster in Week 10

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em here!

» Buy Tickets to Week 10 action

Quarterbacks

Nathan Rourke, BC ($13,884 Salary) — Sure, he’s going to cost, yet Rourke is the only player in the league capable of giving fantasy users 47.6 points on any given week. The Stampeders’ D is a far cry better than the Elks, yet much of their improved pass defence numbers have come at the expense of facing less stable offences of late. We’ll boldly say 28 FP is a low water mark for Rourke this week, but the return of Bryan Burnham ($7,759) makes it likely another 30 FP outing is in the offing.

Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan ($9,598) — Fajardo got a needed week of rest and perhaps the Roughriders have solved the issues behind a passing game that’s averaging just 234.8 yards per game. Fajardo and his receiving corps are capable of far better numbers, meaning there’s a good chance we see that against an Edmonton defence allowing 36.3 points per game. That number ties them with the 1994 Shreveport Pirates as the fourth-worst scoring defence in league history.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto ($8,962) — McBeth is second only to Rourke in completion percentage (70.4 per cent) and is third in efficiency rating (98.2). Fantasy users may not have a clue who’ll be the featured receiver in the Argos passing game, but rest assured Bethel-Thompson reverts to his familiar territory of at least 30 attempts after tossing a mere 27 in the Week 9 win over Hamilton.

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg ($9,451) — Montreal’s pass defence flustered Collaros into three interceptions in Week 9, but he did throw multiple majors for a fourth straight week. We probably won’t see a repeat of last week’s rough outing in the rematch on Thursday, as the Bombers’ improved running game and the return of Greg Ellingson ($8,758) gives Collaros more cushioning for this bumpy ride.

Dane Evans, Hamilton ($7,983) — Expect a more aggressive Evans this week, as the loss of Bralon Addison ($8,215) puts a huge dent into his underneath passing game. As mentioned in this week’s Start Vs. Sit, look for Tim White ($6,695) to become heavily involved in the offence after being almost ignored the past two games. Count on 2-4 completions of better than 30 yards, but the lack of scoring continues to hurt Evans’ fantasy numbers.

And Then There’s…

Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary ($7,406) — Are we approaching “We Want Jake Maier ($7,000)” territory?

Trevor Harris, Montreal ($7,710)

Taylor Cornelius, Edmonton ($7,329)

Running Backs

Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan ($8,867) — He’s the player to anchor your offence around this week. Morrow put up 25.4 fantasy points on offence against the Elks in the Week 2 meeting, highlighted by 126 rushing yards. Edmonton allows 5.4 yards per carry and has yielded a league-high 14 rushing majors, setting the stage for a big Saturday night for Morrow.

Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg ($5,879) — Oliveira has produced 34.1 fantasy points over the past two games while rushing for 202 yards and a major. The Blue Bombers have climbed to fourth in rushing yards per game, and another crack at the Alouettes’ eighth-ranked run defence is a nifty way for Oliveira to roll into a much-needed Week 11 open date.

James Butler, BC ($8,202) — A four-game scoreless drought has taken some luster off Butler, who also hasn’t exceeded 77 rushing yards since his 108-yard outing in Week 1. In order for him to regain the early spark he gave fantasy users, Butler needs to be more involved in the passing game. That’s easier said than done considering the number of mouths that need to be fed in the Lions’ offence.

Dedrick Mills, Calgary ($4,000) — Ka’Deem Carey ($8,834) has not practised this week and could miss a second straight game. However, Mills showed he can ignite the Stamps’ ground game by rushing for 100 yards on 16 carries and catching a pair of passes for 32 yards in the Week 9 win over the REDBLACKS. BC’s run defence tops the league with 75.3 yards allowed per game, but much of that is from the offence’s ability to put games away early. We like Mills as a sleeper this week since Calgary will need a strong run game to offset its shaky passing game.

Andrew Harris, Toronto ($8,289) — There’s little reason to be concerned about the hand injury he suffered at the end of last week’s win over the Ticats. There is reason, though, to be concerned over Harris’ composite 64 yards on 23 carries in the last two games. Harris leads the league with 111 carries, so one has to wonder if/when the Argonauts begin to ease his workload.

Don Jackson, Tiger-Cats ($6,979) — Not sure if you can count on Jackson providing 20.7 fantasy points from his receiving as he did in Week 9. That he was a big part of the Hamilton offence (18 combined touches) is encouraging because he’s well overdue for a big week.

And Then There’s…

Jeshrun Antwi, Montreal ($5,190)

Peyton Logan, Calgary ($5,299)

Maleek Irons, Edmonton ($2,500)

Ante Milanovic-Litre, Edmonton ($2,500)

Tavien Feaster, Montreal ($2,500)

A.J. Ouellette, Toronto ($3,000)

Daniel Adeboboye, Toronto ($3,500)

Receivers

Eugene Lewis, Montreal ($9,768) — The scary part of Lewis’ season is that we haven’t seen his very best…yet. His efficiency rate of 72.5 is modest, but he leads the league in receptions, targets and yards despite getting less than stellar play at pivot. Lewis has been targeted 30 times the past two games and is a sure bet for at least a couple of 20-yard receptions. After all, he leads in that category as well.

Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg ($6,577) — Rookies aren’t supposed to lead the league in second down receptions, nor should they perform at a 141.6 rate. Schoen has scored six of his seven majors over the past four games while also establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous downfield threats, as his 18.7 yards in depth and 1,031 depth yards also — say it with us now — leads the league.

Dominique Rhymes, BC ($9,695) — Rhymes put up his third game of at least 30 fantasy points in Week 9. He leads the league with eight touchdown grabs and his 172.6 efficiency rate is light years ahead of everyone else. He will be just one of several Lions receivers that will test Calgary’s secondary and its league-low six completions allowed of better than 30 yards.

Tim White, Hamilton ($6,695) — Ranking White this high isn’t out of the box; he’s proven to be an elite receiver when given the opportunity. With Bralon Addison dealing with an injury, now is a great time to reintroduce White to opposing defences. There’s a good feeling here that White breaks out with 20-23 fantasy points this week.

Bryan Burnham, BC ($7,759) — Burnham isn’t taking a back seat to anyone on the Lions’ receiving corps. His 165.2 efficiency rate is second only to Rhymes among the top-50 receivers. The rust is obviously off, so look for Burnham to return to being the Burnham that fantasy users have loved the past five seasons.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan ($6,409) — Talk about having a chip on your shoulder; Schaffer-Baker has three catches for 31 yards in his last two games, slowing down what looked like a sure bet for West Division All-Star honours. The Elks allow 10.3 yards per pass and have allowed 17 passing majors. If those numbers don’t entice you to get KSB into your lineup, well…

Kenny Lawler, Edmonton ($8,101) — The Elks are a young team struggling to find itself. One way to improve is by getting Lawler more than the four targets he got in the Week 9 loss at BC. Edmonton didn’t break out the cheque book to have Lawler become an afterthought in the offence, so here’s hoping the Elks remember that Lawler is second in the league in targets.

Reggie Begelton, Calgary ($8,960) — Ranking Stampeders’ receivers is getting harder by the week. On paper, this is one of the league’s best receiving units, yet Calgary is seventh in passing yards per game and has just seven completions of better than 30 yards. If the Stamps have a chance of slowing down the Lions, they’re going to need Begelton to rise up, a task made difficult by Bo Levi Mitchell’s struggles.

Steven Dunbar Jr., Hamilton ($7,822) — Dunbar should benefit from the targets lost from Addison’s loss. He comes into this week having recorded at least one catch of better than 30 yards in four straight games and shares the league lead with Ottawa’s Jaelon Acklin with seven catches of that variety. The Tiger-Cats will be more aggressive, which plays well with Dunbar’s explosive skills.

Greg Ellingson, Winnipeg ($8,758) — Back after missing three games with a hip injury, Ellingson will combine with Schoen and Nic Demskl ($6,406) to give the Blue Bombers’ offence a trio of pass catchers that are averaging at least 11.1 yards in average depth.

Lucky Whitehead, BC ($9,456) — Even with Burnham returning, Whitehead had his third 100-yard game in Week 9. After a slow start, Whitehead has a solid efficiency rate of 120.8 and doesn’t need a wealth of targets to make fantasy users happy they added him.

And Then There’s….

Eric Rogers, Toronto ($7,634)

Duke Williams, Saskatchewan ($8,299)

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Toronto ($6,806)

Nic Demski, Winnipeg ($6,406)

DaVaris Daniels, Toronto ($6,048)

Malik Henry, Calgary ($6,157)

Derel Walker, Edmonton ($5,481)

Jake Wieneke, Montreal ($5,722)

Jevon Cottoy, BC ($6,157)

Emmanuel Arceneaux, Edmonton ($4,477)

Cam Phillips, Toronto ($3,802)

Tevin Jones, Saskatchewan ($2,500)

Tyson Philpot, Montreal ($2,500) — Our Week 10 Deep Sleeper

Kamar Jorden, Calgary ($6,875)

Markeith Ambles, Toronto ($5,867)

Rasheed Bailey, Winnipeg ($5.069)

Janarion Grant, Winnipeg ($3,996)

Richie Sindani, Calgary ($3,434)

Defences

BC ($4,118) — The Lions have generated at least nine fantasy points in three straight games along with getting an interception in each. Calgary’s offensive struggles could lead into a flood of miscues for BC.

Saskatchewan ($3,200) — The time off should do wonders for the Regina Sack Party that still leads the league with 28 sacks, but had weeks of three and one fantasy points in two of their three straight losses before the bye. Edmonton’s league-low scoring offence is a perfect foil.

Winnipeg ($3,884) — The Bombers produced nine defensive fantasy points in the Week 5 win over the Lions. After failing to record a sack in Week 8, Winnipeg recorded three in the win over Ottawa last week and comes into the game with a plus-11 turnover ratio.

Calgary ($3,720) — It has been hit or miss with the Stampeders’ D, but when it hits — like the 23 fantasy points it got in Week 9 — it’s a defence that can be a difference maker for fantasy users.

And Then There’s….

Toronto ($3,200)

Montreal ($3,200)

Hamilton ($3,200)

Edmonton ($3,200)

Stacktastic Voyage

BC — Bryan Burnham ($7,759), Jevon Cottoy ($6,157), Keon Hatcher ($5,708). At $19,624, this is a stack to build around. You could replace Burnham with James Butler ($8,202), making it $20,067, but Butler’s aforementioned touchdown drought discourages that.

Winnipeg — Brady Oliveira ($5,879), Dalton Schoen ($6,577), Nic Demski ($6,406). We’re counting on Oliveira to remain a focal point of the Bombers’ offence and Demski to be much more involved than he was in Week 9. Not a bad stack to consider at $18,862.

Hamilton — Don Jackson ($6,979), Tim White ($6,695), Steven Dunbar ($7,822). This one is steep ($21,769), yet we’re banking on at least one of the trio to deliver 20-plus fantasy points.

Calgary — Bo Levi Mitchell ($7,406), Dedrick Mills ($4,000), Reggie Begelton ($8,960). For all the concerns we’ve stated about the Stampeders, this is an interesting $20,366 play. At the same time, though…