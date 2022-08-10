Tiger-Cats ink two WR including Canadian Tyler Turner

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday, the team has signed two receivers including American Tony Brown and National Tyler Turner.

Brown spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats in 2022 and previously spent time in the National Football League with the Washington Football Team from 2020 to 2021 and the Cleveland Browns in 2020. The native of La Mirada, CA played 22 games over two seasons at the University of Colorado from 2018 to 2019, registering 83 receptions for 980 yards and five touchdown receptions. Brown began his collegiate career at Texas Tech University, where he started as a true freshman and played 24 games over two seasons from 2015 to 2016 before transferring to Colorado.

Turner spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats in 2022, after previously spending time with the BC Lions in 2020. The 6-2, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta played 15 games over two seasons at the University of Alberta in 2019 and 2021, registering 43 receptions for 655 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Turner began his collegiate career at the University of British Columbia, where he played 12 games over two seasons from 2015 to 2016, registering six receptions for 60 yards.