Shiltz to start at quarterback on Friday for Hamilton

HAMILTON — Matthew Shiltz will get the start at quarterback on Friday for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, after a shoulder injury has sidelined Dane Evans.

Shiltz, 29, will lead the Ticats into their re-match with the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field. He’s in his first season with the Ticats, after spending the previous four years with the Montreal Alouettes. Evans has been moved to the one-game injured list.

This won’t be the first time that Shiltz has started against the Argos, though. When Vernon Adams Jr. was lost for the season last year, Shiltz stepped in for the Als and led them to a 37-16 win on Oct. 22. He made 12-18 passes that day for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Shiltz has seen a fair amount of on-field action this year, relieving Evans for stretches as head coach Orlondo Steinauer and offensive coordinator Tommy Condell have experimented with a two-quarterback system. Shiltz has made 16 of his 24 passes for 125 yards this year, with zero touchdowns and one interception. The six-foot-two, 205-pound pivot has carried the ball 22 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.