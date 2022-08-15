Alouettes add defensive back Raheem Wilson

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the team has signed American defensive back Raheem Wilson, and he has been added to the practice roster.

Wilson brings CFL experience with him to Montreal, the defensive back started in six games before being released by the Calgary Stampeders earlier this season. The defensive back registered 19 tackles in his six appearances this season

Wilson made his CFL debut in 2019 with the Stampeders and has since appeared in 38 games for Calgary, registering 107 defensive tackles, three interception and forced one fumble during his time in Calgary.