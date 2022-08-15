Follow CFL

REDBLACKS add LB Justice Momoka, release two

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have added National linebacker Justice Momoka to their practice roster.

The team has also released a pair of Nationals in offensive lineman Jakub Szott and defensive back Treshaun Abrahams-Webster.

Momoka, a six-foot-two, 210-pound former University of Alberta Golden Bear, played 20 games in Green and Gold. He notched 62 career defensive tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three sacks, one interception and two pass breakups.

Szott suited up in all 14 games for the REDBLACKS last year, while Abahams-Webster got into 13 games in 2021. Both were 2020 CFL Draft picks.

