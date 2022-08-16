Elks sign LB Mark McLaurin, release three

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American linebacker Mark McLaurin.

RELATED

» Recap: Riders defeat Elks with late-game push

» Power Rankings: See where Edmonton landed

» Buy Tickets: Elks at REDBLACKS

McLaurin played four seasons at Mississippi State from 2015 to 2018, recording 224 total tackles, two and a half sacks, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career with the Bulldogs.

In 2017, he tied the Mississippi State single-season record for interceptions, becoming the first Bulldog since 2009 to tally six interceptions in a season and was named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team and TaxSlayer Bowl MVP.

The Mississippi product attended New York Giants training camp in 2019 where he suffered a broken foot early in camp, spending the entire season on injured reserve. He was released in August 2020.

The Elks also announced that they have released National defensive back Ethan Makonzo, and American receivers Hakeem Butler and Charles Nelson.