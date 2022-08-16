Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Lions bring back receiver Jamarius Way

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American wide receiver Jamarius Way to the practice roster.

Way re-joins the Loins after turning heads during the team’s 2022 training camp in Kamloops. In two pre-season contests, the native of Belle Glade, FL recorded seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown before an elbow injury sidelined him.

RELATED
» Steinberg’s MMQB: Another box checked for Rourke
» Rourke, Burnham lead Lions in win over Calgary
» Buy Tickets: Lions at Roughriders

In 2019 Way attended training camp with the Denver Broncos. Collegiately, he transferred from Iowa to South Alabama for 2017 and 2018, reeling in 108 catches for 1,617 yards and 12 touchdowns in 23 contests.

As a sophomore with the Hawkeyes in 2016, Way was named a first-team All-Region and All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selection after totalling 40 receptions for 594 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!