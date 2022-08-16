Lions bring back receiver Jamarius Way

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American wide receiver Jamarius Way to the practice roster.

Way re-joins the Loins after turning heads during the team’s 2022 training camp in Kamloops. In two pre-season contests, the native of Belle Glade, FL recorded seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown before an elbow injury sidelined him.

In 2019 Way attended training camp with the Denver Broncos. Collegiately, he transferred from Iowa to South Alabama for 2017 and 2018, reeling in 108 catches for 1,617 yards and 12 touchdowns in 23 contests.

As a sophomore with the Hawkeyes in 2016, Way was named a first-team All-Region and All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selection after totalling 40 receptions for 594 yards and 11 touchdowns.