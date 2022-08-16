Lions, Riders Injury Report: Shaq Evans limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Lions were without defensive lineman Joshua Archibald (head), defensive backs Loucheiz Purifoy (illness), Quincy Mauger (thigh) and defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (shoulder).

Defensive lineman David Menard (knee) was limited, as were defensive back Garry Peters (hamstring) and receiver/returner Shai Ross (thigh).

In Saskatchewan, the Riders had receiver Shaq Evans (ankle) back as a limited participant. Defensive linemen Pete Robertson (foot) and A.C. Leonard (shoulder) were also limited, as was receiver Mitchell Picton (ankle).

Defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (back) and offensive lineman Terran Vaughn (hamstring) were non-participants.