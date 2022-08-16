Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 16, 2022

Lions, Riders Injury Report: Shaq Evans limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Lions were without defensive lineman Joshua Archibald (head), defensive backs Loucheiz Purifoy (illness), Quincy Mauger (thigh) and defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (shoulder).

Defensive lineman David Menard (knee) was limited, as were defensive back Garry Peters (hamstring) and receiver/returner Shai Ross (thigh).

In Saskatchewan, the Riders had receiver Shaq Evans (ankle) back as a limited participant. Defensive linemen Pete Robertson (foot) and A.C. Leonard (shoulder) were also limited, as was receiver Mitchell Picton (ankle).

Defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (back) and offensive lineman Terran Vaughn (hamstring) were non-participants.

BC LIONS  PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Joshua Archibald Defensive Line Head DNP    
James Butler Running Back  Ankle Full    
Delvin Breaux Sr. Defensive Back Illness Full    
Jarell Broxton Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full    
Tyneil Cooper Defensive Back Illness Full    
Miles Fox Defensive Line Healthy Scratch Full    
Keon Hatcher Wide Receiver Shoulder Full    
T.J. Lee Defensive Back Achilles Full    
Quincy Mauger Defensive Back Thigh DNP    
David Menard Defensive Line Knee LIMITED    
Garry Peters Defensive Back Hamstring LIMITED    
Loucheiz Purifoy Defensive Back Illness DNP    
Shai Ross Wide Receiver/Returner Thigh LIMITED    
Sione Teuhema Defensive Line Shoulder DNP    
Kevin Thomson Quarterback Healthy Scratch Full    
Mario Villamizar Fullback Illness Full    
Noah Zerr Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full    

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Tommy Bringi LB Hamstring Limited
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Shaq Evans WR Ankle Limited
Charleston Hughes DL Back DNP
David Kenney DL Shoulder Limited
A.C. Leonard DL Shoulder Limited
Mitchell Picton WR Ankle Limited
Pete Robertson DL Foot Limited
Josiah St. John OL Healthy Scratch Full
Terran Vaughn OL Hamstring DNP

