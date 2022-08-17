Follow CFL

Elks bring back WR Christian Saulsberry

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American receiver Christian Saulsberry.

Saulsberry was an All-Gulf South Conference selection in both 2018 and 2019 at West Alabama. As a senior, he led the Tigers with 1,223 all-purpose yards, including a team-high 23 kickoff returns for 614 yards. He was first in the Gulf South Conference with 838 kickoff return yards on 29 returns as a junior.

The native of Southaven, MS rejoins the Elks practice roster after being released following training camp. In two preseason games against the Blue Bombers and Stampeders, Saulsberry had two receptions for 18 yards, four carries for nine yards and six kickoff returns for 172 yards.
​The Elks return to action on Friday when they take on the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7p.m. ET.

