Stamps add RB Aca’Cedric Ware, LB Perry Young

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added American running back Aca’Cedric Ware and American linebacker Perry Young to the roster.

Ware, who spent part of the 2021 season on the Stamps’ practice roster, has been activated from the retired list while Young has re-signed with the Red and White after attending Calgary’s training camp in May.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets now for Week 11 action

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 10

» Stamps, Argos Injury Report: Stay up to date

Ware signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts in 2019 and spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad in 2020.

In college, Ware played four seasons at USC and had 264 carries for 1,505 yards and 10 touchdowns in 46 games. He also had 19 receptions for 126 yards. As a senior in 2018, Ware started 10 of 12 games for the Trojans and his 6.6 yards-per-carry was second-best in the Pac-12 conference.

Young played 46 games over four seasons at the University of Cincinnati. He was one of the Bearcats’ team captains as a senior and earned first-team all-American Athletic Conference honours in both 2018 and 2019.

Young recorded 269 career tackles including 21.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 11 passes defended and two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown during a 2019 game against Houston.