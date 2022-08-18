CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 11

TORONTO — After an excellent Week 10 in the CFL, fans should be excited for Week 11’s matchups.

Things start in the nation’s capital as the Ottawa REDBLACKS host the Edmonton Elks in the first of two games on Friday night. Ottawa’s fresh off their bye week, looking for win number two on the season. Edmonton, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to the Roughriders and will be hoping for a change of fate this week.

The second game on Friday night is a matchup between the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions and Riders met in Week 8 where the Lions took the win 32-17. Can Nathan Rourke and co. defeat the Riders twice at Mosaic Stadium this season? Or will Cody Fajardo and co. get the better of the Leos?

Saturday’s doubleheader begins in Montreal as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats pay a visit to Molson Percival Stadium. These teams have identical records, 3-6, as they both fight for playoff positioning in the East Division. Matthew Shiltz lead the Ticats to victory last week against the Argos and he’ll look to do much of the same against his old team if Dane Evans isn’t ready to go. Trevor Harris and the Als are riding high after being the first team this season to hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers a loss and should be a confident group on Saturday afternoon.

And finally, the week ends in Toronto as the Argonauts host the Calgary Stampeders. After letting one slip away in Hamilton last week, McLeod Bethel-Thompson and his team will want to make sure that doesn’t happen again as they look to stay atop the East. The Stamps are also coming off a loss, as they were victim to the late-game comeback from the Lions last week. Both groups will want to get in back the win column this weekend at BMO Field.

» Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Ottawa

» Friday, 10:00 p.m. ET: BC at Saskatchewan

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Montreal

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Toronto

MAKING THE TURN

Entering the second half of the season, comparing 2022 to 2021 through 39 games:

Scoring: 50.5 vs. 43.5 – Increase of 16 per cent

Decided in the final 3 mins: 26 vs. 20 – increase of 30 per cent

Kickoff return TDs: 6 vs. 0 – only two total in 2021

TD drives: 172 vs. 138 – 34 more (or 25 per cent)

Two and Outs: 369 vs. 408 – 11 per cent fewer drives

TD passes: 104 vs. 93

Second down conversions: 47% vs. 44% – 55 more conversions

QB starters: 15 vs. 17

100+ receiving yard games: 33 vs. 26: increase of 27 per cent; eight players have multiples

CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON

Hamilton’s Lawrence Woods III leads the league in punt return yards (662) and kickoff return yards (689)

He is on pace for 1,324 punt return yards (15.4 per return) – the second best in a single season, trailing only Henry ‘Gizmo’ Williams’s 1,440 set in 1991.

Chris Williams holds the team record with 1,117 punt return yards with a 13.0 yard average per return

Woods is on pace for 1,378 kickoff return yards (24.6 per return). Brandon Banks holds the team record of 1,245 set in 2016.

Woods is on pace for 2,798 total kick return yards, which would be the second best all-time, trailing only Eric Blount’s 2,878 in 1998.

THE LION’S SHARE

In his past two games, Nathan Rourke has passed for 488 yards against Calgary and 477 against Edmonton

Trevor Harris was the last QB to record 400+ yards in consecutive games (420 vs. Toronto on August 16 and 430 against Winnipeg on August 23 in 2019)

Only one QB eclipsed 400 passing yards in 2021 (Zach Collaros’s 417 on October 1); four have done so in 2022 (Rourke three times and Dane Evans once)

No QB has reached 400+ in three consecutive games since Doug Flutie went for five-in-a-row in 1993.

Flutie and Anthony Calvillo hold the record with 29 career 400+ yard games.

Flutie took 17 starts to notch his third 400-yard game; Rourke needed ten.

PUSHING THE PACE

QUICK SLANTS