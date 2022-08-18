Argos cook up excitement for Toronto CNE games

TORONTO — As the Toronto Argonauts prepare to host the Calgary Stampeders in a Week 11 matchup from BMO Field, the city of Toronto is getting ready for the return of the Canadian National Exhibition.

To help kick off the return of the event and get fans excited for the first of Toronto’s two CNE games, the Argonauts have teamed up with a local Toronto chef to help teach a pair of Boatmen defenders a delicious new skill.

Argos linebacker Henoc Muamba and defensive back Royce Metchie were joined by Toronto chef Jerome Robinson, also known as The Heartbreak Chef on social media.

According to his Instagram page Robinson boasts, “the best comfort food in Ontario.” Remaining true to his claim the Heartbreak Chef taught Metchie and Muamba how to make deep fried Mars Bars.

Robinson then went into a full cover-three scheme with the dessert as he paired the Mars Bars with ice cream, caramel sauce and icing sugar to top off a winning treat.