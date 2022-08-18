Roughriders’ Duke Williams, Elks’ Matthew Thomas fined
TORONTO — The CFL has announced the following fine resulting from Week 10:
- Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duke Williams has been fined for violating the league’s security protocol in last week’s game against Edmonton.
An additional fine has been handed down from Week 9:
- Edmonton Elks linebacker Matthew Thomas has been fined for a high hit on BC Lions receiver Keon Hatcher.
As per league policy, the amounts of the player fines were not disclosed.