REDBLACKS bring back DeVonte Dedmon

OTTAWA — One of the most electrifying players in Ottawa REDBLACKS history has returned to the team. The REDBLACKS announced on Saturday afternoon that they have brought back receiver/returner, DeVonte Dedmon.

Dedmon participated in training camp with the Miami Dolphins, however he was released by the team earlier this week. Dedmon will join Ottawa for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Speaking to team media, Dedmon was quick to note his excitement to rejoin the REDBLACKS, saying he felt he was back with family.

“You know how you go to summer camp, and you meet new people,” said Dedmon. “Then the school year starts, and you are back with your Day 1 crew? I’m back with my family.”

RELATED

» Box Score: Elks, REDBLACKS by the numbers

» Watch: Evans goes deep for Darvin Adams

» By the numbers: DeVonte Dedmon

» Big Plays Simplified: DeVonte Dedmon

Dedmon had a breakout season with the REDBLACKS in 2021. He totalled 2,841 return yards, and with three touchdowns and became the fastest player in CFL history to record five return touchdowns in their career.

For his efforts, Dedmon was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, along with earning CFL All-Star honours.

The Williamsburg, VA native also showed of his versatility within the Ottawa offence, reeling in 103 receiving yards, 68 rushing yards, and a touchdown.

REDBLACKS head coach Paul LaPolice spoke highly of his newest playmaker, and seemed to be just as excited for his return to Ottawa as Dedmon himself.

“DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league, who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” said LaPolice. “It’s exciting for the team to be able to add a player of his calibre to the roster and we’re happy to have him back in the mix.”

The REDBLACKS return to practice on Tuesday, August 23 as they prepare for Saturday’s matchup with the Edmonton Elks.